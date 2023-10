Derek Estrella left Nutley High School at lunch on Friday, Oct. 27 and never returned, police said in a release.

"It appears he may be evading a change of foster care with the assistance of two family members," Nutley police spokesman Anthony Monatanari said.

The family members were identified as Michelle and Nicole Durkin.

Anyone who sees the trio is urged to call 973-284-4940.

