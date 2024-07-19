Isaac Bishop had been missing since Tuesday, June 11, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

At 2:30 p.m. on June 30, the New Jersey State Police Major Crimes South Unit and the Missing Persons Unit responded to a heavily wooded area near 13th Avenue in Weymouth Township and recovered Bishop's body, Marchan said.

"Isaac is truly loved and will be extremely missed," his family wrote on an Instagram page devoted to finding him. "He was an amazing father, son, brother, and partner."

The investigation is ongoing, Marchan said. A funeral for Bishop will be held Friday, August 2 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church in Irvington.

