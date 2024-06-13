Mostly Cloudy 84°

Masked Bank Robber Arrested Weeks Later, West Orange Police Say

A 25-year-old East Orange man who robbed a bank in West Orange in May was arrested on Tuesday, June 11, police said.

 Photo Credit: West Orange Police
Sam Barron

On Wednesday, May 1 at 9:21 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at Ascendia Bank on Northfield Avenue, police said. 

Bryant Goodwyn Jr., was wearing a mask when he entered the bank and demanded a specified amount of cash from the teller while threatening a weapon, police said. He then fled on foot from the bank, police said.

Goodwyn was charged with robbery and made a full confession to officers, police said. He has been remanded to the Essex County Correctional Facility, police said.

