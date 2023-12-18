Maplewood Home Invasion: Masked Robbers Sought, Police Say

At 10:20 p.m., a Hughes Street resident answered their door and found two men wearing ski masks with hoods over their heads brandishing a kitchen knife, police said. The men pushed their way in and stole cell phones, electronic devices, and two bags of clothing, police said.

The suspects are a Black man, 25-35 years of age, 5'5" with a thin build wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants and a Black man, 25-35-years of age, 6'" with a heavier build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said.

The residents declined medical attention, police said. Officers said there will be extra patrols assigned to the area.

