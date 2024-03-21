Man Stole Hundreds From Newark Sports Bar: PD (Photo)

At 3:55 a.m., a man pried open the cellar door at El Pool Sports Bar at 116 Elm St with his hands and entered the basement, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. He then went to a back room, opened a lock box and removed $300 to $400 before fleeing the scene and heading westbound on Elm Street, Fragé said.

The man is described as Hispanic and was wearing a blue jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black hat, black pants, and white sneakers, Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477.

