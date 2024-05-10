Man Steals Vehicle With Woman, Child Inside: Newark PD

At 8:30 p.m., the suspect, possibly a Hispanic male, jumped into the vehicle at the Super Supermarket parking lot at 810 N 6th Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The suspect drove a short distance but stopped the car when he realized a woman and her child were in the backseat, Fragé said. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran southbound on N. 6th Street, Fragé said. The vehicle was recovered, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.