Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 47°

SHARE

Man Steals Vehicle With Woman, Child Inside: Newark PD

A man in Newark stole a vehicle with a woman and child in the backseat on Monday, April 29 authorities said.

The crash occurred on Route 35 South near Sunset Avenue in Ocean Township.

The crash occurred on Route 35 South near Sunset Avenue in Ocean Township.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Sam Barron

At 8:30 p.m., the suspect, possibly a Hispanic male, jumped into the vehicle at the Super Supermarket parking lot at 810 N 6th Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The suspect drove a short distance but stopped the car when he realized a woman and her child were in the backseat, Fragé said. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran southbound on N. 6th Street, Fragé said. The vehicle was recovered, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE