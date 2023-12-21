Man Stabbed In Head: Newark Police

At 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Ferry Street and found the man had been slashed in the head during a fight that initially began as a verbal altercation inside an area bar Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The victim was transported to University Hospital and is in stable condition, Fragé said. The suspect was last seen walking westbound on Ferry Street, Fragé said.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

