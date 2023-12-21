A Few Clouds 44°

Man Stabbed In Head: Newark Police

Newark police are attempt to locate a person wanted for stabbing a man in the head on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Police are looking for this man, wanted for stabbing a man in the head.

 Photo Credit: Newark Department of Public Safety Facebook
Sam Barron

At 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Ferry Street and found the man had been slashed in the head during a fight that initially began as a verbal altercation inside an area bar Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The victim was transported to University Hospital and is in stable condition, Fragé said. The suspect was last seen walking westbound on Ferry Street, Fragé said. 

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.   

