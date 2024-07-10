Man Shot In Newark: Police

At 10:43 a.m., police responded to Fourth Avenue and N. 13th Street and found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his leg, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The man was later taken to a nearby hospital, Fragé said.

Police are looking for two people for questioning after they left the scene and walked pass the victim as he lay on the ground, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-695-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.