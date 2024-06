At 11:50 a.m., the man walked into Dunkin before getting angry, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The man knocked down an object before slamming a glass door, causing it to shatter, Fragé said.

The man then fled northbound on Broad Street, Fragé said. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue shorts, and white sneakers, Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-87-695-8477.

