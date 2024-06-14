Man On The Run For 11 Years Convicted In Newark Murder, Prosecutor Says

In May 2009, Cesar Campos and his conspirators killed Ricky Lauracuent using a knife outside the Pink Cat Lounge, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said.

Campos was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated manslaughter and multiple weapons offenses, Stephens said.

After killing Lauracuent, Campos fled to the Dominican Republic to evade capture, Stephens said. Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to find Campos and eventually located him on the island in 2020 and he was taken into custody and extradited to the United States, Stephens said.

He faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced in September, Stephens said.

