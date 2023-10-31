Mostly Cloudy 47°

Man Fatally Struck By Hit-And-Run Vehicle: Irvington PD

Bernard Jones, a 70-year-old East Orange man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Irvington on Saturday, Oct. 28, authorities said.

Irvington police

 Photo Credit: Irvington Police Facebook
Sam Barron

At 10:07 p.m., police responded to Clinton Avenue and Linden Avenue after being alerted to the crash, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said. Jones was transported to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center where he was soon pronounced dead, Stephens and Bowers said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, Stephens and Bowers said. The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. 

