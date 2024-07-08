Man Fatally Stabbed In Newark: Police

At 3:30 a.m., police found the unresponsive man suffering from stab wounds at Magazine and Ferry Street in the Ironbound section of the city, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said.

He was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m., Stephens and Frage said. The identity of the man is being withheld pending formal identification, Stephens and Frage said.

The incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s tip line at 877-847-7432.

