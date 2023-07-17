Man Fatally Shot In Newark: Prosecutors

Around 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of Springfield Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Upon arrival, police found Lorenzo Boykins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Stephens and Fragé said. He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-847-7432.

