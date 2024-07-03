Man Fatally Shot In Newark: Prosecutors

At 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue and found an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said.

The man was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:00 pm, Stephens and Frage said. The identity of the victim has not been released, Stephens and Frage said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Homicide Task Force and the Newark Police Department, Frage said.

Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s tip line at 877-847-7432.

