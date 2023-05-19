Man Fatally Shot In Newark: Authorities

At 2:35 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Lindsley Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Soon after, they received a report on the 200 block of Sunset Avenue and located Wesley Murphy in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Stephens and Fragé said.

Murphy was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

