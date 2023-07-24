Overcast 77°

Man Fatally Shot In Newark: Authorities

A 32-year-old Newark man was fatally shot on the early morning of Saturday, July 22, authorities said.

At 3:16 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 600 block of Broadway,  Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. They found Carlos Zayas outside at the location suffering from a gunshot wound, Stephens and Fragé said. He was transferred to University Hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. 

