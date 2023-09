Luis Ferino assaulted the victim in her bedroom at night when other family members were asleep, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said. The girl eventually told a social worker who contacted the Division of Child Protection and Permanency and notified authorities, Stephens said.

Ferino was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault and faces 25 years to life in state prison, Stephens said.

