Man Captured In Florida, Charged In Fatal Jersey City Triple Shooting: Prosecutor

Freddie Castro was arrested in Kissimmee, Fla. by the United States Marshals Service Florida/Caribbean Division in coordination with the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

At 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, police responded to Central Avenue and Bowers Street and found two victims with gunshot wounds, while the third had taken himself to University Hospital in Newark.

Freddie Posey, a 25-year-old Jersey City resident, was pronounced dead while the two others, 24, and 30, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Suarez said.

Castro faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, multiple weapons offenses and aggravated assault, Suarez said.

Last month, Darren Estevez was arrested in Orlando on an unrelated matter and is being held as a fugitive in Florida, pending extradition to New Jersey, Suarez said. He is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, multiple weapons offenses and two counts of aggravated assault, Suarez said.

Aaliyah Rivera, a 23-year-old Jersey City resident was previously arrested in April and charged with murder as an accomplice for her role in the shooting, Suarez said. She is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.