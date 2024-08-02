Lotto Ticket Sold In West Orange Wins Big

A Quick Draw Progressive ticket sold in West Orange, won $46,642, 20% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, Aug. 1.

In Quick Draw, a set of nine "Your Jackpot Numbers from 01 to 80" are randomly selected and printed at the bottom of every Quick Draw ticket. If all nine of the player’s numbers are selected in any of the Quick Draw drawings that the ticket is eligible for, the ticket wins a portion of the Progressive Jackpot based on the amount wagered per draw. A $2 wager per draw ticket wins 20% of the jackpot.

The ticket was sold at the ShopRite in the Essex Green Shopping Center.

