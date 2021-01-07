TONIGHT: Montclair Chefs Compete On 'Hell's Kitchen'

Two Montclair chefs are competing on this season of "Hell's Kitchen," airing Thursday, Jan. 7 on Fox.

Amber Lancaster and Nicole Hanna met on the show and went on to work together at Allegory and Alto at the MC Hotel in Montclair.

Lancaster is a Tucson, AZ native, who was pursuing a political science degree at the University of Arizona in preparation for law school when her uncle helped her realize her dream of cooking, the MC Hotel website says.

She instead enrolled in classes at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts Scottsdale, and went on to work as a private chef in Paris. She also landed roles at Michelin-rated hotels in France and Chicago.

Lancaster focuses on paleo, keto and gluten-free options at Allegory.

Chefs Nicole "Nikki" Hanna and Amber Lancaster. Courtesy of Fox

Hanna, formerly a brain injury specialist, told NorthJersey.com that Lancaster was hard on her at the beginning of the show.

Ultimately, though, it brought them closer.

Season 19 was filmed in April 19 and paired up 16 chefs to compete in Las Vegas.

Tune in to Fox at 8 p.m. Thursdays to watch.

