These NJ Apple Orchards Rank Among Best In America By Travel Website

Apple picking season is upon us — and two of the best orchards in America are right here in New Jersey, according to one travel website.

Demarest Farms in Hillsdale came in at No. 7 while Terhune Orchards in Princeton landed No. 8 on Travel + Leisure's list of 18 Best Places to go Apple Picking in the US.

Founded in 1886, Demarest Farms has been one of the most popular for fall festivities in the area. It also sells a variety of baked goods, plants, produce and more. In the summers, Demarest Farm hosts movie nights for the family, and peach picking events.

Terhune Orchards was bought by Gary and Pam Mount in 1975 after traveling the world, and serving three years in the Peace Corps. The couple, newly into farming, transformed the 55 acres of apple, peach and pair trees into the 250-acre farm that it is today.

Terhune Orchards also boasts a winery, expanded 1930s farm store, 50 different crops, countless farm activities and educational programs for children.

