Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

These 10 Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Essex County

Valerie Musson
Glen Ridge ranked as the fourth best place to live in Essex County, according to Niche.com.
Glen Ridge ranked as the fourth best place to live in Essex County, according to Niche.com. Photo Credit: Jim.henderson / CC0

We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Essex County?

According to a newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com, the top three spots in the area are Upper Montclair, Short Hills and Livingston Township.

Essex was also ranked as the most diverse county in the Garden State and the fifth most diverse county in the nation.

Here are the other top places to live in Essex County, according to Niche.com. Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

  • 4. Glen Ridge
  • 5. South Orange Village Township
  • 6. North Caldwell
  • 7. Maplewood Township
  • 8. Essex Fells
  • 9. Verona Township
  • 10. Roseland

Click here for the full list.

