Red Roof Inn Pizzeria Scores High On Portnoy's One-Bite Review

"Don't be fooled by the Red Roof Inn."

That's Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy's message to anyone looking to try Michael Angelo's on Route 46 in Fairfield — located in the same building as the motel chain.

Portnoy stands in front of the restaurant with the manager, who helped the owners open the place nine years ago after they left their longtime digs in Newark.

The worker explains to the CEO that the eatery is known for its traditional Italian fare, but Portnoy was eager to dive in for another "One Bite" review.

"Very few pizza places have as much to overcome as Michael Angelo's because it looks like it's in a Red Roof Inn," Portnoy says, eventually taking his one bite from the square pie — and then another, and another.

"I like this," he finally says, rating the pizza a 7.7.

Michael Angelos, 286 Route 46, Fairfield

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.