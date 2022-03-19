NJ Couple Strikes $1M Deal On 'Shark Tank' For Beach Gear Company

A New Jersey couple got a $1 million boost for their beach chair company from none other than "Mr. Wonderful."

Leslie Hsu — a Potomac, MD native — and Greg Bresner got investor Kevin O'Leary's blessing (and financial backing) on the Friday, March 18 episode of "Shark Tank."

The Short Hills couple will use the money to grow their company, "Sunflow." O'Leary will get a 5% stake.

Hsu explains on the company website that her happy place has always been the beach.

"The sound of waves crashing, sand between my toes, and the warmth of the sun on my shoulders," she writes. "For as long as I can remember, my beach days have been my best days."

There was one element of the beach trips that could have been improved upon, though: The lugging of the gear.

"It was truly laughable how cumbersome and clumsy this seemingly simple chore was," she said. "I kept thinking, 'Why can’t this commute to the beach be easier? Why aren’t there friendlier beach accessories; easier to carry, more comfortable, more thoughtful and much, much more beautiful?'"

So, she made it happen.

The Sunflow chair is a compact and comfy beach chair, but comes with an array of attachments including a drink holder, sun shade and a dry bag.

The chair itself goes for $198, without any of the accessories. Yes, it's pricy, but, as Besner told NJ Advance Media, people are willing to pay more for quality gear.

On the "Shark Tank" episode, Besner pointed out that beach chairs have remained largely the same for the last century.

“We’re on track to grow 409% this year,” he said, noting Sunflow's 2022 goal is $10 million.

Catch them on the beach.

