21 NJ Schools Named Among Best In America

A study released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report names 21 New Jersey high schools among the nation’s best.

Nearly 18,000 schools around the country were ranked based on measurements in categories including college readiness (30 percent), math and reading proficiency (20 percent), math and reading performance (20 percent), underserved student performance (10 percent), college curriculum breadth (10 percent) and graduation rate (10 percent).

New Jersey’s top school for 2020 is the Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies, which ranked No. 33 nationwide.

The state’s second-highest ranked school is Bergen County Academies in Hackensack, which came in at No. 46 nationally.

The other New Jersey schools that ranked in the national top 500 are:

3. High Technology High School in, Monmouth County (No. 57)4. Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School inHudson County (No. 63)5. Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health in, Middlesex County (No. 70)6. Biotechnology High School in, Monmouth County (No. 85)7. Bergen County Technical High School -in Teterboro, Bergen County (No. 93)8. Academy for Information Technology in, Union County (No. 130)9. Union County Magnet High School inUnion County (No. 131)10. Academy for Allied Health Sciences inUnion County (No. 207)11. Infinity Institute inHudson County (No. 216)12. Elizabeth High School in, Union County (No. 257)13. Academy of Allied Health and Science in, Monmouth County (No. 273)14. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North in, Middlesex County (No. 302)15. Princeton High School in, Mercer County (No. 356)16. Millburn High School in, Essex County (No. 366)17. Marine Academy of Science and Technology in, Monmouth County (No. 391)18. Glen Ridge High School in, Essex County (No. 396)19. Summit Senior High School in, Union County (No. 448)20. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South in, Mercer County (No. 456)21. Ridge High School inSomerset County (No. 472)

Click here for the full list of high school rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

