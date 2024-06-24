Kevin Hart, Gabriel Iglesias Among Celebs Closing Out 3-Week Entertainment Fest In Newark

The festival, which launched in 2023 and drew crowds of 25,000 people, features a diverse array of talent at more than 100 venues across the state.

It concludes this week with shows scheduled in Newark from June 23 to 30, the prior two weeks featuring big-name acts in Asbury Park and Atlantic City.

Some of the most famous acts in the lineup include Kevin Hart on his "Acting My Age" tour; Matchbox Twenty with special guest Andy Grammer; comic Gabriel Iglesias; and A Conversation with Stephen Colbert and Paul Giamatti.

