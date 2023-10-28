Italian Cafe With Never-Ending Menu Expands North Jersey Footprint

Roma Coffee Bar & Pizzeria in Clifton has announced a new Elmwood Park location.

The eatery says the new digs will offer the same menu but will be in an even bigger space. Daily Voice has reached out for comment on the new Elmwood Park address, which is currently under construction.

According to its website, the Mediterranean restaurant was founded by a manager with 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

The extensive menu boasts breakfast and brunch (complete with American options like avocado toast and pancakes), paninis, crepes, crepes, burgers, pastas, wood-fired pizza, soups, and an array of Mediterranean delights.

For now, you can find Roma Coffee Bar & Pizzeria at 312 Clifton Ave., in Clifton.

