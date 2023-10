At 2:11 p.m., police in Maplewood responded to Evelyn Court and found the victim, Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally said. They were taken to a nearby hospital, Sally said.

An investigation by Maplewood police determined the shooting occurred in Irvington and the Irvington Police Detective Bureau will be handling the investigation, Sally said. Anyone with information is asked to call Irvington Police at 973-399-6600.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.