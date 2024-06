At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Jacoby Street near Brown Street on a report of shots fired an found a 24-year-old man lying in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds, Maplewood police said in a release.

Residents can expect extra police presence in the area, officers said. Anyone with information is asked asked to contact the Maplewood Police Department at 973-762-3400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.