Irvington Man Hit 13-Year-Old Boy With Car, Fled Scene: Prosecutors

At 9:48 a.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on the 1100 block of Grove Street, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said. The boy was taken to University Hospital in Newark and is in critical condition, Stephens, II and Bowers said.

Exima was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injuries and endangering an injured victim, Stephens and Bowers said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432, Stephens and Bowers said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.