Irvington Fentanyl, Heroin Dealer Also Trafficked Guns: Feds

In December 2023, law enforcement began investigating Kyrell Domnie, a.k.a. "Fly Ky" and conducted several controlled purchases of cocaine and firearm in the first half of 2024, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

During searches of two apartments and a vehicle belonging to Domnie, law enforcement recovered distribution quantities of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine along with materials used to package, store, and transport the narcotics for distribution. Law enforcement also recovered an additional handgun in a hidden compartment in Domnie’s vehicle along with narcotics, Sellinger said.

Domnie was charged with six counts of distributing and possessing cocaine, one count of possessing with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, two counts of firearms trafficking, and other weapons charges, Sellinger said.

