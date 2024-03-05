Iconic Sopranos Booth Sells For $82K: 'This Is Heartbreaking'

The booth that Tony Soprano and his family sat in the final scene of "The Sopranos" was sold by Holsten's Ice Cream, Chocolate & Restaurant in Bloomfield on Ebay for $82,600.

The restaurant said on Instagram the booth — where tension built, onion rings were eaten, and "Don't Stop Believing" was playing — was structurally not safe, having been repaired many times over for more than 60 years.

"The time has come," the restaurant wrote. "All good things sometimes need an upgrade. Please understand we don't want to to this. We need to think about the safety of our patrons first."

Bidding initially started at $3,000 on Wednesday, Feb. 28, but immediately went up to $38,800, as "Sopranos" superfans wanted their piece of TV history. The bidder must pickup the booth in person.

Patrons have been critical of Holsten's since they made the announcement and the restaurant removed comments from their post announcing the sale.

"Maybe instead of auctioning it off, it could have gone to a television museum or something?" one commenter on their Instagram page. "This is heartbreaking."

"Big mistake removing that original booth," another commenter said. "You should’ve left just that one alone and remodeled around it. Sooooo many people come there just for that booth."

