Ice Cream Vendor Robbed at Knifepoint: Newark PD

At 9:30 a.m., the ice cream vendor was setting up their cart at the 200 block of Mt. Prospect Avenue when two men approached her from behind asking for ice cream, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The suspects then pushed her into a cart, held up a knife to her throat while a second suspect took her bag, containing $1,000, an iPhone, a vendor's license, her ID and a bank card.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.