Hearts Break For Nutley's Nicholas Messina, 53

Nicholas was a native of Bloomfield and lived in Nutley, his obituary reads. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth and his two-year-old son, Nicholas Thomas Messina IV.

Nicholas worked for Essex County’s job development unit in East Orange, "helping people find jobs and making a difference in the community," his obituary reads.

"Nicholas made friends wherever he went, all over the world. His gracious and giving nature touched so many lives and his light will shine for years to come. He was brave in the face of hardship and would do anything for his family and friends."

He is also survived by his brothers and numerous in-laws, according to his obituary.

A funeral was held on Wednesday, July 19 at O'Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He is interned at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield.

To view his obituary, click here.

