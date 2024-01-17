Gunman Suspected Of Shooting Teens In Newark Sought By Police

At 2:49 p.m., police responded to South 11th Street and South Orange Avenue and located a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy who had been shot inside an area establishment, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The boy had gotten into an altercation with two men who entered the establishment, and one of the men started shooting, Fragé said. The man proceeded to head eastbound on South Orange Ave., Fragé said.

The two victims were taken to University Hospital and are in stable condition, Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477.

