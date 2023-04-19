Mostly Cloudy 54°

Gunman Nabbed In Mass Newark Shooting: Prosecutor

A 42-year-old Irvington man has been arrested for the Saturday, April 15 mass shooting in Newark that left one man dead and three others injured.

Antuane Gregory was arrested and charged with murder.
Sam Barron

Antuane Gregory was arrested and charged with murder, among other charges, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

Cory Beasley, a 43-year-old Newark resident was killed in the shooting. The three people injured remain in stable condition, Stephens said. 

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

