Gun Seized, NJ Man Busted During Busiest Travel Day Ever For Newark And US Airports

A Middlesex County man tried bringing a loaded gun aboard a flight at Newark Airport on what was the busiest travel day ever not only there but throughout the United States, authorities said.

83,041 passengers moved through Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday, July 1, the TSA said.
Jerry DeMarco
The Woodbridge resident was arrested and the weapon seized on Friday, July 1, as the July 4th travel weekend shifted into high gear, the Transportation Security Administration's Lisa Farbstein said.

Criminal charges and a fine that can run as high as $15,000 follow, she said.

TSA officers screened 2,884,683 travelers across the country on Friday and locally screened 83,041 passengers at Newark Liberty International Airport, with both totals marking the highest checkpoint volume ever nationwide and at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Newark gun, loaded with seven rounds, was picked off by a TSA officer at the checkpoint X-ray machine in Terminal B. Port Authority police came and took the man and his gun away, Farbstein said on Monday, July 3.

“Our officers are doing a tremendous job staying vigilant while screening travelers during this peak period," said Thomas Carter, the TSA’s federal security director for New Jersey.

Carter also once again repeated what travelers who've ever been in line when a gun is found know all too well: Everything stops until Port Authority police are called, an arrest is made and the area is cleared.

"My best advice is that when you’re ready to pack, start with an empty bag so you know with certainty what you’ve got inside," Carter said.

Be sure to check side pockets, zippered pouches and even the bottom of your bag, he said.

"That goes for backpacks, roller bags, handbags, messenger bags and duffle bags,” Carter added.

