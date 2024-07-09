Mostly Cloudy 90°

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Newark Officers In Fatal Shooting

A grand jury has decided not to indict Newark police officers who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in May 2023.

Everett Rand

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

The grand jury's vote follows an investigation into the shooting death of Everett Rand by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

In May 2023, police responded to a 911 call on a shooting in a residence on Johnson Avenue, the State Attorney General's Office said. Police observed Rand leaving the residence and discarding an item in a dumpster, authorities said.

While chasing Rand, Officer Steven Ferreira saw Rand reach into his waistband during the foot pursuit and grab what appeared to be a handgun, authorities said. Ferreira then fell to the ground and shot Rand several times, authorities said. Officer Ryan Castro then shot Rand, authorities said. A handgun was recovered after Rand's arrest, authorities said. Rand was pronounced dead at University Hospital shortly after the shooting, authorities said.

Earlier, Rand discarded another weapon, a semi-automatic handgun with a large capacity magazine, in the dumpster where he was first observed by the police, authorities said.

When police entered the residence, they found a 27-year-old Newark man fatally shot and an 8-year-old boy struck by gunfire, authorities said. The 8-year-old boy later died from his injuries, authorities said.

A third person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot, authorities said.

New Jersey State Law requires the Attorney General’s Office investigate a person's death if it involves law enforcement, with evidence directed to a grand jury to determine if an indictment is supported.

