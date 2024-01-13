Furry Four Legged Friends Available For Adoption From Ahs-newark

Saturn is a two-year-old lowrider breed with a social and friendly personality, AHS-Newark said. She would do best with a home with other dogs and is pretty well-trained provided she has treats to motivate her, AHS-Newark said.

Carly, 6, was found on the streets cowering in fear and suffering from lack of food and water, AHS-Newark said. A trip to the emergency vet helped save her life and since then she has transformed into a vibrant and energetic dog, who just needs to find her forever home, AHS-Newark said.

Gelato is a 7-year-old 100 lbs. rottweiler who loves treats, AHS-Newark said.. Found lost, he knows several commands like sit and down and enjoys having his belly rubbed, AHS-Newark said.

To fill out an application, click here.

