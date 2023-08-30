Fugitive Hunters Involved In Fatality In Newark Park: AG

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin's office confirmed Wednesday night, Aug. 30, that members of the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and "additional local law enforcement agencies" were involved in the death of a man at the park on Tuesday.

Attempts were made to revive the man, who the attorney general said was pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m. at nearby University Hospital.

Platkin didn't identify the man. He also didn't whether or not he was a civilian or how he ended up dead.

State law and his own guidelines require Platkin to review deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.