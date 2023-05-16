fresh&co: New Fast Casual Restaurant Opens In Newark

fresh&co. announced it is opening its 14th location in the dining hall at The Junction at Gateway Center. This is fresh&co's second location in New Jersey, having opened a location in Westfield earlier this year. fresh&co. will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on weekends.

The fast casual chain has Jersey roots. Its co-founder and CEO, George Tenedios is an Englewood Cliffs resident. fresh&co. is known for partnering with local farms and preparing its dressings, soups and sauces in-house daily.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.