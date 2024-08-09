Four Newark Men Robbed Postal Worker At Gunpoint: Feds

Last November, three people, including Troy Corbett, 28, and Dyshawn Williams, 28 stole the victim's cell phone, keys and wallet, containing a credit card and debit card, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said. The robbery is a federal crime, since it impeded the postal worker from delivering mail, interfering with interstate commerce, Sellinger said.

After the robbery, Antwuan Brown, 24, and Karleem Stamps, 25, used the stolen debit card to make separate purchases., Sellinger said.

Corbett, Williams and Brown were charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Sellinger said. Corbett and Williams were charged with assaulting or impeding a federal officer using a deadly weapon, Sellinger said. Brown and Stamps face charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, Sellinger said.

Corbett is also charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Sellinger said. Stamps is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Sellinger said.

