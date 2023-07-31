Four Injured In Fire Engine Crash Outside Prudential Center: Prosecutors

The crash occurred at the intersection of Lafayette and Mulberry Streets, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. The fire engine was responding to an alarm when the crash occurred, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said

Three firefighters and an occupant of the vehicle were treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The crash is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

