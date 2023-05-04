Former Newark Market Worker Anthony Da Mata Dies Suddenly At 42

Da Mata 42, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 21. He loved S.L. Benfica, a Portuguese soccer team, the New York Yankees, the New York Rangers and the New York Giants, according to his obituary. He started working for Seabra's Market on Lafayette Street when he was 16, his obituary reads.

He is survived by his mother, Maria, his sister Sonia and numerous relatives and friends, according to his obituary. A funeral was held on Thursday, April 27 at Buyus Funeral Home in Newark, his obituary reads.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to assist the family with funeral costs. As of Thursday, May 4, more than $3,000 has been raised.

"Anthony was loved by so many people," Marcia Nunes wrote on the GoFundMe page. "He would always put others first and helped them in anyway he could.

