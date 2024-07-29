Food Delivery Worker Knocked Out, Robbed: Newark PD

At 9:30 p.m., a delivery person arrived on a moped with a food order at an apartment building on the 900 block of Broad Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

After parking his vehicle in the parking lot, the suspect struck the worker in the back of the head, calling him to fall to the ground unconscious, Fragé said. The suspect then took the delivery person's red 2023 Jiajue moped and drove away westbound on West Kearny Street, then onto Vine Street, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477, Fragé said.

