Florham Park Man Fatally Shot In Newark: Prosecutors

At 10:33 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Weequahic Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Police found Murad Loyal suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Stephens and Fragé said.

Loyal was transported to University Hospital in Newark where he was soon pronounced dead, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

