Fire Rips Through Newark's Historic Kastner Mansion — Again

Videos show flames consuming the vacant Victorian home on Clinton Avenue Saturday morning, Oct. 28.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said Saturday's blaze broke out around 7:15. No injuries were reported and the fire was considered under control at 7:32 a.m.

Around this time in 2018, a squatter staying in the mansion set it ablaze, as reported by NJ Advance Media.

The Kastner Mansion was among several of its kind built in the late 19th century for wealthy beer barons, according to TheClio. The Kanster Mansion was reportedly build for Franz J. Kastner.

