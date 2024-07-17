FedEx Delivery Driver Robbed: Montclair Police

Officers responded to a parking lot by Grove Street on a report of strong-arm robbery, Montclair police said. A FedEx delivery driver had parked her truck on Oxford Street and began unloading when three people ran up to her from behind, grabbed the packages from her arm and fled in different directions, police said.

Two suspects ran toward Oxford Street to a gold Honda, while another suspect entered a silver Honda which fled toward Walnut Street, police said.

The first suspect was described as a Black male, with dreadlocks, a beard, wearing a white shirt, stripped shorts, white and red shoes, police said. A second suspect was described as a man with a beard wearing all black and a hat, police said. The third suspect was described as a Black man wearing a yellow t-shirt, black Nike shorts, and white sneakers, police said.

Surveillance video shows a third blue Honda that accompanied the two suspect vehicles, police said. The packages contained cellphones and medication, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Michael Mickens at 973-509-4715.

