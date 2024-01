The blaze erupted just after 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 at Ray Place, local police said.

By the time firefighters were on scene, the fire had fully engulfed the building.

Firefighters from Montclair, Pine Brook, North Caldwell, Caldwell, West Caldwell, Nutley, Cedar Grove, Lincoln Park, Wayne, and Roseland responded or provided mutual aid.

The cause has not been identified.

