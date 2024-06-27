Partly Cloudy 77°

Ex-Deputy Mayor Of Newark Admits Taking $25K Bribe In Restaurant Bathroom: Feds

Carmelo Garcia, who previously served as deputy mayor of Newark and one term in the state General Assembly, admitted to taking $25,000 in bribes, federal authorities said. 

Carmelo Garcia

 Photo Credit: Revolvercrime/wikimedia commons
Sam Barron

Garcia, 49, pleaded guilty to conspiring with two Newark business owners to obtain corrupt payments intended to influence and reward him for assisting them with the acquisition and redevelopment of various city-owned properties while serving on the Newark Department Economic and Housing Development, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Between 2017 and 2019, Garcia sought and received significant monetary payments and other benefits from multiple businessmen to advance real estate development matters, Garcia said. Garcia obtained preliminary designation letters for two businessmen, Frank Valvano Jr. and Irwin Sablosky, and secured agreements to allow them to purchase properties for redevelopment, Sellinger said.

Garcia received high-end watches and chains from Valvano and Sablosky's pawnbroker and jewelry business, Sellinger said. In June 2018, Garcia received $25,000 in cash while in the restroom of a New Jersey restaurant, Sellinger said.

Garcia, who now lives in Hoboken, pleaded guilty to  three counts of an information charging him with conspiracy to defraud the city of Newark of Garcia’s honest services, honest services wire fraud, and receiving bribes in connection with the business of a federally funded local government and organization, Sellinger said. 

As part of his guilty plea, he agreed to forfeit the $25,000 cash and the jewelry he obtained, Sellinger said. He will be sentenced in December.

